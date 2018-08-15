BBC Sport - Gareth Bale 'is a player we love', says new Real Madrid boss
Bale 'is a player we love' at the Bernabeu
- From the section European Football
New Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui says Gareth Bale "is a player we love" at the Bernabeu.
He was speaking before the Uefa Super Cup final against rivals Atletico Madrid in Estonia.
