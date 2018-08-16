Wales hooker Richard Hibbard to make first Dragons start

Richard Hibbard came on as a replacement against Ealing Trailfinders

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard will make his first start for the Dragons when they take on Northampton Saints in a friendly at Rodney Parade on Friday.

Bernard Jackman has made six changes to the starting line-up that beat English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders 31-17 last weekend.

Aaron Wainwright returns to the back row after making his international debut on Wales' summer tour.

Prop Brok Harris will also start having recovered from shoulder surgery.

Centre Tyler Morgan is named on the bench after recently being diagnosed with diabetes.

Gavin Henson is left out of the squad having picked up a knock to his knee against Ealing, but Jackman expects him to be fit for their final pre-season game against Gloucester.

Wales outside-half Dan Biggar starts for Northampton after coming on as a replacement in the 26-13 win over his old side Ospreys.

Scarlets begin their pre-season programme with a friendly against Bristol Bears at Carmarthen Park on Saturday.

Cardiff Blues are also in action on Saturday against last season's English Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs. They travel to Sandy Park after losing 17-15 to Leicester Tigers at the Arms Park.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Joe Goodchild, Adam Warren; Jack Dixon (capt), George Gasson, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard, Brok Harris, Matthew Screech, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, Nic Cudd, Lewis Evans

Replacements: Gerard Ellis, Rhys Lawrence, Lloyd Fairbrother, Brandon Nansen, Huw Taylor, James Benjamin, Rhodri Davies, Jacob Botica, Tiaan Loots, Tyler Morgan, Dafydd Howells, Will Talbot-Davies.

Scarlets: TBC

Cardiff Blues: TBC