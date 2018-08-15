Hadleigh Parkes: Scarlets centre backs Wayne Pivac to be Wales success

Centre Hadleigh Parkes has played eight Tests for Wales since making his debut in December 2017

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes says Wayne Pivac will prove a success in his transition from Scarlets to Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

New-Zealand born Parkes, 30, signed for the Scarlets in 2014 and has become a regular in the Wales midfield this summer after qualifying on residency grounds.

"Wayne knows the systems in Wales and how a lot of people work," said Parkes.

"He will hopefully do a great job and have some good years with Wales."

Pivac will lead the Scarlets for one last season before taking over from fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the World Cup in Japan next year.

Under Pivac and with Parkes an influential figure, the Scarlets won the Pro12 title in the 2016-17 season and reached the Pro14 final last season and the Champions Cup semi-finals.

"Wayne has been fantastic for me," said Parkes.

"He gave me a couple of opportunities in New Zealand and has brought me over here, which has worked out well.

"What he has done with the Scarlets is turn us from a middle of the table team to a top of the table team and a side that can compete against the best in Europe."

Parkes enjoyed a breakthrough season where he scored two tries on his international debut in his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa in December 2017 and was an ever-present in the Six Nations.

The 30-year-old again impressed on the first two games of the summer tour against South Africa and Argentina.

In the second of those games, Parkes damaged his finger in the opening few minutes but managed to carry on and played for the remainder of the match.

Parkes was ruled out of the final Test against Argentina and initially thought he might need surgery but the Scarlets centre hopes to be fit for the start of the season.

Hadleigh Parkes has played 98 games for the Scarlets since joining the region in 2014

After getting married in his native New Zealand and spending his honeymoon in Vietnam and Borneo, Parkes is hoping to recreate his success last season as he looks towards the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"It was a good year and I loved every minute of it," said Parkes.

"Hopefully, I will be able to do it again this season. I'm enjoying my rugby and I want to keep playing well for my club side and, if I get another opportunity to play for Wales, it'll be great.

"If somebody told me when I first signed for the Scarlets I might play in a World Cup, I would have laughed at them.

"It wasn't the reason for coming over, that was to experience Europe, travel and to play some rugby.

"It's gone well and I'm proud and privileged by the opportunities I have been given. The Welsh people have taken me in and it's been an amazing few years."