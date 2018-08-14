Shaun Edwards: Wales defence coach to work with Ospreys as consultant

Media playback is not supported on this device Shaun Edwards: 'Welsh people treat me as one of their own'

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards will link up with the Ospreys in a consultancy role this season.

Edwards was due to be also involved with the Dragons with Wales coach Warren Gatland saying in May Edwards would work with the Gwent region and Ospreys for the 2018/19 season.

But the Ospreys have announced Edwards will now work "exclusively" with the Liberty Stadium region.

"Shaun is a world class coach," said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.

Edwards was unveiled earlier this month as the new Wigan Warriors coach for the 2020 rugby league season after seeing out his time with Wales following the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"It is a great opportunity to work alongside some great players, a lot of which I know from their time with Wales," said Edwards of his role with Ospreys.

"But also to work with players hands on who I know a lot about but haven't been out on the training pitch with.

"The Ospreys are a region with a lot of history and pride and under Allen they are ambitious and I'm looking forward to playing my part."

Edwards filled a similar role with the Cardiff Blues last season with the region winning the Challenge Cup.

"I wanted to bring him in because we know his strengths and how they will complement the existing coaching team here at the Ospreys," said Clarke.

"We are grateful to the [Welsh Rugby] Union for facilitating it."

Edwards will remain with Gatland's coaching team until after the World Cup in Japan.

"It is great for the game in Wales Shaun is linking up with the Ospreys for the forthcoming season," a WRU spokesperson said.