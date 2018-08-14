Anthony Watson: England and Bath back faces longer Achilles injury lay-off

Anthony Watson was withdrawn on a stretcher cart at Twickenham when he suffered the injury

England and Bath back Anthony Watson faces an extended, unspecified lay-off from after re-tearing an Achilles tendon in pre-season.

The 24-year-old suffered the initial injury while playing full-back in England's 24-15 Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March this year.

And he missed the end of Bath's Premiership campaign plus the national team's summer tour of South Africa.

Bath boss Todd Blackadder called the latest setback a "start-again injury."

Watson has scored 15 tries in 36 Tests for both England and the British and Irish Lions, in addition to 17 tries in 66 for Bath since joining them from London Irish in 2013.