Alasdair Dickinson: Edinburgh & Scotland prop retires and takes coach role

Dickinson made his Edinburgh debut in 2004 and rejoined the Pro14 club in 2013

Edinburgh and Scotland prop Alasdair Dickinson has ended his playing career to take up a coaching position with the Scottish Rugby Academy.

The loosehead, 34, won the last of his 58 Scotland caps in Japan in 2016.

After hamstring and shoulder injuries, he returned from a broken foot in March 2017 but lasted only 49 minutes.

"My body just couldn't keep up with the demands of the professional game and I believe it's now a good time to call it a day," said Dickinson.

"It's the natural progression to transition from playing to coaching."

Dickinson, who was contracted until May 2019, made 120 appearances for Edinburgh during two spells at the club. He also spent four years with Gloucester and had two seasons with Sale Sharks.

His new coaching position will specialise in the scrum and contact area.