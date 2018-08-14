Newcastle Falcons: USA prop Paul Mullen joins for first four months of season

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards
Dean Richards led Newcastle Falcons to a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership last season

Newcastle Falcons have signed USA international prop Paul Mullen for the first four months of the season.

The 26-year-old was part of Munster's under-20s squad before relocating to the USA to further his studies.

Irish-born Mullen made his USA debut last summer and started in wins against Canada, Scotland and Russia.

"Paul's presence will further bolster our front-row resources as we bid to improve on last season," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

