Cardiff Blues & Dragons win, Ospreys lose in friendlies

Tom James was greeted warmly by Blues fans on his return after suffering from depression

Welsh rugby regions Cardiff Blues and Dragons won as their pre-season campaigns began while Ospreys lost their opening friendly.

Blues, with Wales wing Tom James back after depression, beat Leicester Tigers 15-14 at the Arms Park.

Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar played a part for new club Northampton as they beat his former team Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend.

Dragons won 31-17 at English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders.

Scarlets return to action on Saturday, 18 August when they host Bristol at Carmarthen Park.