Cardiff Blues & Dragons win, Ospreys lose in friendlies

Tom James makes a break for Cardiff Blues
Tom James was greeted warmly by Blues fans on his return after suffering from depression

Welsh rugby regions Cardiff Blues and Dragons won as their pre-season campaigns began while Ospreys lost their opening friendly.

Blues, with Wales wing Tom James back after depression, beat Leicester Tigers 15-14 at the Arms Park.

Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar played a part for new club Northampton as they beat his former team Ospreys 26-13 in Bridgend.

Dragons won 31-17 at English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders.

Scarlets return to action on Saturday, 18 August when they host Bristol at Carmarthen Park.

