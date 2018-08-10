Ross McMillan: Leicester Tigers sign former Bristol Bears hooker
Leicester Tigers have signed former Bristol Bears hooker Ross McMillan.
The 31-year-old, who has also played for Gloucester and Northampton Saints, was released by Bristol earlier this year.
Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "Ross is a very experienced player and a good operator.
"Mark Bakewell (forwards coach) knows him well from their days at Bristol and we believe he is a good man to bring into the camp."