Ross McMillan: Leicester Tigers sign former Bristol Bears hooker

Ross McMillan represented England at under-19 level

Leicester Tigers have signed former Bristol Bears hooker Ross McMillan.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for Gloucester and Northampton Saints, was released by Bristol earlier this year.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "Ross is a very experienced player and a good operator.

"Mark Bakewell (forwards coach) knows him well from their days at Bristol and we believe he is a good man to bring into the camp."