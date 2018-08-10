Brett Beukeboom: Cornish Pirates appoint Canada forward as new captain

Brett Beukeboom has scored four tries for the Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates have named Canada forward Brett Beukeboom as captain.

The 27-year-old, who has won 31 international caps and played at the last World Cup, has been a Pirate since moving from Plymouth Albion in 2015.

He succeeds Chris Morgan, who stepped down as skipper this summer after being appointed as a player-coach of the Championship side.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have signed 24-year-old prop forward Tom Concu, on a one-year contract from Caldy.