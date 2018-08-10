Ronan O'Gara: Former Ireland and Munster fly-half earns Hall of Fame honour

Ronan O'Gara celebrates scoring the drop goal that clinched Ireland's 2009 Grand Slam

Ireland's 2009 Grand Slam winner Ronan O'Gara will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame later this year.

The ex-Munster fly-half is the leading points scorer in European Cup history.

O'Gara, who is now assistant coach with Super Rugby champions Crusaders, is one of five players who will be honoured.

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham, Pierre Villepreux of France, former All Black Bryan Williams and ex-Wales captain Liza Burgess will also be rewarded for their achievements.

A three-time tourist with the British and Irish Lions, O'Gara's greatest moment for Ireland came in the 2009 Six Nations when he kicked a dramatic drop goal against Wales to clinch his country's first Grand Slam title in 61 years.

The Corkman, 41, who was capped 130 times at Test level, remains Ireland's leading scorer with 1,083 points.

At club level, he played a starring role in Munster's historic European Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

Following his retirement in 2013, O'Gara spent four years as an assistant coach at Racing 92 before leaving the Top14 side in 2017 to take up a coaching role at Crusaders, helping the New Zealand side to back-to-back Super Rugby titles.