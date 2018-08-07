Johnny Sexton: Fly-half named as Leinster captain

Sexton has scored 1,344 points for Leinster since making his debut in January 2006

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will captain European and Pro14 champions Leinster during the 2018-19 season.

The 33-year-old takes over from Isa Nacewa, who retired for the second time at the end of the last campaign.

Since making his Leinster debut 12 years ago, Sexton has won four European Champions Cups and is the province's all-time leading points scorer.

Back row Rhys Ruddock, who has been capped by Ireland 19 times, has been named as vice-captain.

"Johnny is a player and person who is always striving to improve and get better and he has driven incredibly high standards during his time at Leinster," Head coach Leo Cullen told the club website.

"He has become one of the most decorated players in the game."

Leinster begin their Pro14 title defence on 31 August against Cardiff Blues.