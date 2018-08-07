Leicester Tigers: Props Campese Ma'afu & David Feao join Premiership club

Campese Ma'afu has played in the last two World Cups for Fiji

Leicester Tigers have signed Fiji's Campese Ma'afu and fellow international prop David Feao of Tonga.

The duo come in to bolster a front row that has seen Logovi'i Mulipola, Michele Rizzo, Ben Betts, Kyle Traynor and Chris Baumann leave Welford Road.

Ex-Northampton prop Ma'afu, 33, comes in as injury dispensation for Ellis Genge, who is out until January.

Feao, 27, who made his Tonga debut this summer, previously played for French second-tier side Narbonne.

Leicester have not disclosed the length of either of the players' contracts.

Ma'afu has also played for Cardiff Blues and Nottingham previously, while winning 53 caps for his country.

David Feao made his Tonga debut in June against Georgia

"Campese is a very experienced prop with good knowledge of Premiership and European rugby," Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor told the club website.

"David comes in with some good experience in Europe and we think he can continue to make good progress here.

"He is a big, powerful man and we look forward to getting him to work in the build-up to the new season."