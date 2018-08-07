Dragons: Aaron Jarvis and Harrison Keddie injured for start of season

dragons back-row Harrison Keddie
Back-row Harrison Keddie returned to the Dragons side after a serious shoulder injury at the start of last season

Dragons will be without Aaron Jarvis and Harrison Keddie for the start of the season after both forwards suffered bicep injuries in training.

Wales prop Jarvis and back-row Keddie have already undergone operations and are expected to return to training in October following rehabilitation.

Keddie missed the bulk of last season with a shoulder injury but managed to play 12 games for Dragons.

Wales tight-head Jarvis joined in April from Clermont Auvergne.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired