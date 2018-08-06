Jacques van Rooyen: Bath sign South African prop from Lions

Jacques van Rooyen has also played twice for the Barbarians

Bath have signed South African prop Jacques van Rooyen.

The 31-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Lions, having played more than 60 times for the Johannesburg-based club.

"He's proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal to the squad both at the set piece and with ball in hand," said Bath boss Todd Blackadder.

"Jacques can also play at tighthead, which adds another option over the course of a busy season of domestic and European rugby,."

Bath have not disclosed the length of van Rooyen's contract.