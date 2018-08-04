Scottish Rugby: Super Six will include cross-border matches against Welsh teams

The Super Six competition begins in season 2019-20

Scotland's new semi-professional rugby teams will face Welsh opposition as part of the forthcoming Super Six.

The competition's six Scottish franchises will play cross-border fixtures against the top six sides in Wales' Principality Premiership.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson confirmed the move at the group's annual general meeting on Saturday.

Scottish Rugby also announced it has commissioned "an independent review into its governance".

Former director Keith Russell described the SRU as "toxic" and lacking in strategy after winning an unfair dismissal claim against the governing body in June.

Scottish Rugby's current governance structure was introduced in 2005, following the recommendation of a steering group chaired by Sherriff Bill Dunlop.

SRU chairman Colin Grassie said the new analysis was necessary, "given the fundamental changes to the sporting & commercial landscape in the last 13 years since the original Dunlop report".

The Super Six, designed to bridge the gap between Scotland's amateur and professional game, begins in season 2019-20.

It features Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonians, whose franchise bids were accepted by Scottish Rugby.

Glasgow Hawks, one of six unsuccessful applicants, criticised the selection because "Scotland's largest city will not be represented".

Meanwhile, Dee Bradbury of the Oban Lorne club has been confirmed as Scottish Rugby's new president - the first female to the hold the role in a top-tier rugby nation.

The mother of Scotland back-row Magnus Bradbury, she was voted in two years ago, and officially ratified in the position at Saturday's meeting.