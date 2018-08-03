Glasgow Warriors: Chris Fusaro raring to go after extending his stay

Chris Fusaro has already been at Warriors for eight years

Chris Fusaro says he is "privileged" to have signed a new 12-month contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 29-year-old has registered 142 appearances for the Scotstoun side and received the club's coaches award last season from head coach Dave Rennie.

Now the Scotland international has been rewarded with a fresh deal to extend his time at the club to nine years.

"It's an absolute delight to sign again, for me and the family," said Fusaro, whose four caps came in 2014.

"It was really good last season, having a different perspective from a new coach coming in. The brand of rugby he has got us playing really excites me.

"Physically I feel the best I have in the past four years. I've managed to stay relatively injury free and am raring to go for the start of the season."

Meanwhile, lock Kiran McDonald has been ruled out for at least four months following surgery on a hand injury picked up during pre-season training.