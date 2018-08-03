Paul O'Connell: Stade Francais name former Ireland captain as forwards coach

Paul O'Connell's Test career included seven appearances for the British and Irish Lions

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell has been appointed as forwards coach by French Top 14 club Stade Francais.

O'Connell, 38, will link up with his former Munster team-mate Mike Prendergast, who is also part of Heyneke Meyer's coaching staff.

"Paul will bring his value and experience to our coaching team," said former Springboks coach Meyer.

The Munster great won Ireland 108 caps but retired in February 2016 because of a severe hamstring injury.

That injury thwarted the British and Irish Lion's plans to play for Toulon in the Top 14.

O'Connell's final game was Ireland's World Cup victory over France in October 2015, when he sustained what ultimately proved to be a career-ending injury.

Since then, O'Connell has worked in an advisory role for Munster's academy, in addition to an assistant coach's role with the Ireland Under-20 team.

O'Connell's seven appearances for the British and Irish Lions included captaining the side in the Test series defeat by South Africa in 2009.