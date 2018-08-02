Manu Tuilagi: Leicester centre hopes to be fit for start of season after surgery

Media playback is not supported on this device Plans to extend domestic season are 'ridiculous' - Tuilagi

England and Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi says he "should be fit" for the start of the season after having a minor knee operation.

The 27-year-old returned to club rugby at the end of last season after suffering a chest injury in March, but has since had surgery on his knee.

Tuilagi's career has been plagued by injury and he has not appeared for England since March 2016.

He was listed as unavailable in the 44-man England training squad on Thursday.

"It was a really minor procedure and I am back in training. I'm really excited for new season," added Tuilagi.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor said on Tuesday the club were "trying to make him that little bit more resilient".

"He carries the ball a lot for us," he added. "He is a huge focus for the opposition. We have to try to make sure he is that little bit more resilient around playing as many games as possible for us."