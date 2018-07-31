Cardiff Blues to host Uruguay in midweek tour match in November

Cory Allen (pictured) in action against Uruguay in the 2015 World Cup group match

Cardiff Blues are set to host Uruguay in a midweek tour match on 6 November.

It will be one of two matches for the south American side against non-international sides with Los Teros set to go onto face Ulster in Belfast three days later.

Uruguay will play Fiji on 17 November before travelling to face Romania in Bucharest seven days later.

Uruguay will be among Wales' opponents for a second successive Rugby World Cup after Americas Group qualification.

Los Teros beat Canada 32-31 in their second leg of their play-off in Montevideo, for a 10-point aggregate margin over Kingsley Jones's side.

Wales won their previous encounter against Uruguay 54-9 in Cardiff, with former Blues centre Cory Allen running in a hat-trick of tries in September 2015.

The Blues previously hosted Australia in November 2009 at the Cardiff City Stadium when the Welsh region suffered a 31-3 loss to the Wallabies.

Uruguay have confirmed the fixture on their website for 6 November with the game still needing to be officially ratified by World Rugby.

The game is scheduled just two days after the Blues host Zebre in a Pro14 match in Cardiff on Sunday, 4 November.