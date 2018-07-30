Celtic Park being chosen for Pro14 final a 'truly historic step'

Celtic Park hosted the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in 2014

Choosing Celtic Park for the first Pro14 final outside a traditional rugby venue has been hailed as a "truly historic step" by the league.

As revealed by BBC Scotland in May, Celtic's football stadium will host the season's climax on 25 May.

"We're certain fans across the Pro14 will share in our excitement," the league's chief executive Martin Anayi said.

"Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage."

A bid involving Scottish Rugby, Celtic, City of Glasgow Council and Glasgow Warriors has ensured that the final will return to Scotland for a second time in three years.

BT Murrayfield, Scotland's national rugby stadium, was the host in 2016, while this year's final was held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with Leinster beating Scarlets.

"Bringing our final to a world-famous stadium like Celtic Park is a truly historic step in the evolution of the Pro14," Anayi said.

Celtic Park has a capacity of 60,400

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said he was "very proud" the Scottish champions' 60,000-seater stadium had been chosen.

"Celtic Park is a world-class venue and our success of hosting events in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and on Champions League nights, where we have welcomed some of the biggest names in world football, proves the stadium can produce unforgettable experiences time after time," he said.

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer Dominic McKay hopes it will further enhance Glasgow's role as a rugby city.

"I'm delighted we will be able to build on this in a city where rugby is really taking off thanks to Glasgow Warriors and local clubs," he said.

"Rugby was a huge success in Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, while Rugby Park and Pittodrie have also been great venues for autumn Test matches over the years.

"This announcement is another great example of the sports working together."