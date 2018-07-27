Brett Herron: Jersey Reds fly-half hopes to impress top sides while at island club

Brett Herron played once in the Champions Cup and six times in the league for Ulster

Jersey Reds fly-half Brett Herron hopes to use his time at the club as a stepping stone to the Premiership.

The ex-Bath and England Under-18 international, 22, moved to St Peter from Ulster ahead of the new season.

He was one of 16 new players to join the Championship club this summer.

"The really attractive thing about Jersey was their ability to enhance players and give them the opportunity to flourish in the Premiership," Herron told BBC Radio Jersey.

"That was something I took into consideration before coming here and hopefully if we work hard and get a few run-outs, that is my goal - to be playing there."

Harry Williams and Gary Graham have gone on to win international call-ups having had their chance at the island side, while ex-Jersey men Guy Thompson, Sam Lockwood and James Voss have joined top-flight clubs in recent seasons.