TJ Ioane: London Irish sign Samoa international from Sale Sharks

TJ Ioane made a total of 55 appearances during his time with Sale Sharks

London Irish have signed Samoa international back row TJ Ioane following his release by Premiership side Sale Sharks.

The 29-year-old joined Sale in January 2015 after two seasons in Super Rugby with New Zealand side Highlanders.

Ioane then went on to extend his time with Sale as he signed a three-year contract with the club in July 2016.

"TJ has proven international quality with plenty of Premiership experience," said director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"We're delighted that he has agreed to join us ahead of a big season and his ball carrying and physicality will be an asset to us in the Championship."

Seven days prior to Ioane's signing, Irish added former Harlequins forward Sam Twomey ahead of the 2018-19 Championship season.