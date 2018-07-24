Pro14: Edinburgh open against Ospreys, Glasgow at Connacht

Glasgow and Edinburgh will be in the same Pro14 conferences as last season after a review by the organisers.

Edinburgh, who reached the quarter-finals last term in Richard Cockerill's first campaign in charge, face Ospreys in Wales on Friday, 31 August (1935).

And Glasgow open the next day with a trip to Galway to face Connacht (1500).

Tournament director David Jordan said that initial plans to change the conferences were scrapped after a "review" of last season.

"It was felt clubs would be better served working in a two-year cycle to ensure the balance of fixtures," he said.

"We are very satisfied with how the tournament, our teams and broadcasters handled the expansion into South Africa and it is our responsibility to ensure we build upon that."

Warriors won their opening 10 games last season under new head coach Dave Rennie and topped Conference A to earn a home semi-final, but they were well beaten by Scarlets at Scotstoun.

Edinburgh confounded expectations by reaching the playoffs, where they ran Munster close at Thomond Park before being edged out.

Cockerill's men won two of their three meetings with Glasgow to claim the 1872 Cup. The sides will meet again in another festive double-header - at BT Murrayfield on 22 December before the second leg at Scotstoun on 29 December.

The third and final derby will also take place at Scotstoun on the weekend of 26/27/28 April, Scottish Rugby having reversed their initial decision to stage the match at Murrayfield.