Haydn Morgan: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker dies aged 81

Haydn Morgan, seen here on a training run, was renowned for his pace and skill as a back-row forward

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Haydn Morgan has died at the age of 81.

Morgan won the first of his 27 Wales caps against England at Twickenham in 1958 and played his last Test against Australia in Cardiff in 1966.

He also won four Lions Test caps, two apiece against New Zealand in 1959 and South Africa in 1962.

Morgan played alongside fellow Lion Alun Pask for Abertillery, Wales and the Lions.

In 1965, he helped Wales to win the Triple Crown.