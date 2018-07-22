Rugby World Cup Sevens: England to face New Zealand in final

England were runners-up at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Moscow in 2013

Rugby World Cup Sevens Venue: AT&T Park San Francisco, USA Date: 20-22 July Coverage: Match reports on the BBC Sport Website and app.

England's men will play New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final after they beat South Africa 29-7.

England went behind early, but tries from Harry Glover, Tom Mitchell, Ruaridh McConnochie, Ollie Lindsay-Hague and Dan Norton sealed the win.

Simon Amor's side will meet defending champions New Zealand in San Francisco after the All Blacks beat favourites Fiji 22-17 in the second semi-final.

The final is scheduled for 17:53 local time on Sunday (01:53 BST Monday).

Analysis

Former England men's sevens captain Rob Vickerman

This cup knockout format promoted the chances of some shocks, but getting seeds one to four through to the semis suggested the top two seeds of South Africa and Fiji contesting the final.

England absolutely ripped up the form sheet as they were meticulous, playing against a team they have beaten in Olympic, Commonwealth and now World Cup latter stages.

New Zealand matched Fiji's physicality and created opportunity to capitalise on rare errors from the Olympic gold medallists.

It will be a retained double men's and women's World Cup if New Zealand win, or England could end a 25-year wait.