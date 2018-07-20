Wasps: Henley Hawks RFC to host Premiership club's new southern academy

Wasps back row Jack Willis joined the club's senior academy after attending Henley College

Premiership club Wasps have opened a new junior academy in Henley on Thames.

The club's Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire-based 15-to-18-year-olds will use National Two side Henley Hawks RFC as their training base.

Wasps, based at Coventry's Ricoh Arena since 2015 after leaving Adams Park in High Wycombe, also have academy centres across north Warwickshire.

"We've been looking for a new base in this area for 15 months or so," head of academy Kevin Harman said.

Brothers Jack and Tom Willis are two members of the Wasps senior squad with connections to Henley on Thames, having both attending Henley College.