BBC Sport - Gareth Edwards concerned by tackle around shoulders to dislodge the ball

Gareth Edwards concerned by tackle around shoulders to dislodge the ball

"I'm just wondering whether or not the powers that be will have to reconsider the tackle in years to come," Wales rugby legend Gareth Edwards said on Good Morning Wales.

Former Welsh Rugby Union surgeon John Fairclough also said the volume and nature of injuries need addressing.

Gareth Edwards and Sam Warburton, who retired this week at the age of 29, share a status as Wales and British & Irish Lions stars of their respective eras.

Top videos

Audio

Gareth Edwards concerned by tackle around shoulders to dislodge the ball

Video

'What a celebration!' Fan takes brilliant crowd catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England beat South Korea to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Watch: Donald's 'horror fielding' gifts Surrey last-ball boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thunder earn thrilling win over Stars

Video

Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thomas' private jets and famous fans

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Messi has a kickabout with his dog

  • From the section News
Video

I've lived a fairytale life - Clark

Video

The tech helping drive the Tour de France

  • From the section News
Video

Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Video

Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'There's only two Geraint Thomases'

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired