BBC Sport - Wes Cunliffe went from a life of crime to Premiership rugby

Wes Cunliffe: 'Rugby was my second father'

After losing his father, grandmother and best friend in tragic circumstances, Wes Cunliffe once look destined for a life of drugs and crime on the streets of Pill.

The support of his grandfather, an encounter with a police officer and a passion for rugby ultimately saved him from a life so many others still lead.

Wes now plays semi-professional rugby for Cross Keys and is part of the coaching set-up at the School of Hard Knocks trying to help others from disadvantaged backgrounds.

BBC Wales Sport's Lauren Jenkins took him back to the streets he once called home.

