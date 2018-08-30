Nottingham Rugby: Championship club embrace stability as they look to rebuild at Lady Bay

Media playback is not supported on this device Nottingham Rugby reborn, refreshed and ready for Championship challenge

Nottingham Rugby seem to have found their "space" again after a nomadic few years full of setbacks and reality checks.

The brutal economic truth of the professional era, tough financial times and some enforced ground-hopping have seen attendances steadily dwindle and the club come perilously close to folding on more than one occasion.

But the Championship club are convinced they are back on track with a more measured approach to life in the second tier of English rugby.

Long-held lofty ambitions of reaching the Premiership remain, but there is a realism rooted in the rebuild.

Surviving, never mind thriving, in a sport-obsessed city is "a huge challenge every year".

"There is an awful lot of sport taking place in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire - and that is both a positive and a negative," director of operations Chris Simon told BBC Sport.

"There is a lot of competition within the county boundary, not to mention the Leicester Tigers, Wasps moving closer. And it's a football-mad city with cricket and ice hockey closely following.

"But rugby has a heritage in Nottingham and our challenge is to try to re-establish that heritage."

The first part of re-establishing the link and the club's "community feel" came from the move to their training base at Lady Bay from their groundshare with Notts County.

Rob Andrew and Brian Moore both began their careers at Nottingham and won their first England caps while at the club

The rugby club had been using the 20,000 capacity stadium since 2006, but it was an uncomfortable, if necessary, partnership.

Having left their Ireland Avenue home of 102 years for Meadow Lane, playing in front of small crowds of around 1,000 in a big stadium was simply not a good "fit".

The club was haemorrhaging money and it couldn't continue.

Nottingham, who last played top-flight rugby in 1992, are now back at Lady Bay.

"Certainly in the past two season since moving back here it has been a step in the right direction in terms of crowd numbers and income," Simon said.

It's still a far cry from the halcyon days of the mid-late 80s saw England legends Rob Andrew and Brian Moore wear the Nottingham shirt.

Chris Otis, Simon Hodgkinson, Gary Rees, Dusty Hare and, more recently, Leicester Tigers and England hooker Tom Youngs, have also all played for the Green & Whites.

Having players of that calibre representing the team is a long way off - for now.

Simon added: "We still want to get to the highest level we can, like anybody in sport.

"But it also about being realistic and having stepping stones to get there. Our priorities at the moment are ensuring survival in the Championship and if we can get to the top and compete with the best that's fantastic."

Neil Fowkes first joined Nottingham in 1987 and has gone from mini-rugby to first team, and through various coaching before being appointed head coach

On the pitch, head coach and one-club man Neil Fowkes has a special relationship with the club he first started training with at the age of seven.

He has worked his way up the coaching ladder at Nottingham and feels privileged to be the main man.

Nottingham finished eighth last season and there are high hopes a young, promising team will fare better this season.

Four players moved on to Premiership sides last season, with Ben Morris and Tim Cardall joining Wasps, Jimmy Stevens moving to Leicester and Tiff Eden joining Bristol.

University work experience

But a strong bond with Nottingham Trent University, whereby students playing for the men's team are eligible to play professionally for the club, means the next generation of talent is already in situ.

"We are trying to build something here with the developments and the links with the university and trying to get something real for the club," said Fowkes.

"The unity is massive. There are 38 players, 11 from NTU so we need to be really tight. Togetherness is vital.

"We want to be very competitive. We have been third at Christmas in the past two seasons. For a young squad it is about being consistent. Can we kick on in January and February and maintain our position."

Away from the playing side, it is about making the most of the of what Lady Bay has to offer, both now and in the future and ensuring the stability and "sound financial footing", the club so craves.

Nottingham are looking to develop the ground, build a 3G pitch and a club house and make the most of the entertainment side of things by "pushing the Friday night rugby experience".

"It is also about being sustainable and making this club break even again and we are pretty close that that," Simon explained. "We have not been there since the amateur days at Ireland Road.

"We have come quite a long way in just over three years."