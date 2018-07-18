BBC Sport - Sam Warburton had constant injury battle - Martyn Williams

Warburton had constant injury battle - Martyn Williams

Former Wales flanker Martyn Williams says Sam Warburton's record with injuries will have contributed greatly to the former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain's decision to retire from rugby.

The back-rower recently returned to Cardiff Blues training after being sidelined for the 2017-18 season by knee and neck surgery.

The 29-year-old had not played due to injury since leading the 2017 Lions to a drawn series against New Zealand.

