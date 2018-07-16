Wales Sevens star Luke Morgan to return to Ospreys for new season

Luke Morgan ended the 2017-18 World Rugby Sevens Series as the second highest try-scorer (44)

Wales Sevens' all-time record try-scorer Luke Morgan will return to 15s rugby with the Ospreys next season.

The Bridgend-born wing, 26, came through the region's development pathway and made one senior appearance before joining the sevens circuit.

He follows in the footsteps of former sevens team-mate Sam Cross, who joined Ospreys permanently in March 2018.

Morgan will compete in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco before reporting for training in Llandarcy.

Ospreys general manager, Dan Griffiths, believes Morgan will bring the "X-factor to the team".

"As a young man he was given the opportunity to refine his game on the sevens circuit and has developed into a world-class finisher," said Griffiths.