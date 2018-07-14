Pontypool RFC call supporters meeting to announce long-term stadium plans

Pontypool played Australia at Pontypool Park in December 1984

Pontypool RFC have called a supporters meeting to make an announcement about their future at Pontypool Park.

It is understood the club will announce its intention to leave the home ground which they have used since 1945.

Anti-social behaviour and vandalism at the Torfaen-council owned stadium are reported to be the reasons for moving to another stadium.

The official announcement from Pontypool RFC to supporters is expected on Tuesday, 17 July.