Dragons appoint Barry Maddocks as new backs coach

Barry Maddocks' coaching experience includes the England women 7s side

Dragons have promoted Barry Maddocks to be their new backs and attack coach following the departure of Shaun Connor.

Maddocks arrived from Bath in August 2017 to take up a skills coach role.

Head coach Bernard Jackman has brought in fellow Irishman Alan Kingsley to the skills job.

Former Wales lock Ian Evans has also joined the Dragons coaching staff, along with ex Exeter Chiefs analyst Simon Norris.

"Along with the appointments we announced in June, it's great to confirm Alan is on board and to see Barry step up to his new role," said Jackman.

"Alan joins after previously coaching with Western Force Academy and at Leinster, whilst Barry showed last season he is an outstanding coach and has brought valuable experience from England after working at Bath and Hartpury."

There is no confirmation yet over whether Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards will join up with the Dragons staff on a part-time basis.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said in May 2018 that Edwards was set to link up with the Dragons and Ospreys for the 2018/19 season.