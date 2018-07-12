BBC Sport - Carl Rimmer: Exeter Chiefs prop 'grateful to walk away with health' after stroke

Stroke forces Exeter's Rimmer to retire

Carl Rimmer says he feels lucky to be healthy after being forced to retire because of a stroke.

The 32-year-old Exeter Chiefs prop collapsed during training three days after injuring an artery in his neck.

He played more than 100 games for the 2016-17 Premiership champions in six years at Sandy Park.

