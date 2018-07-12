BBC Sport - Carl Rimmer: Exeter Chiefs prop 'grateful to walk away with health' after stroke
Stroke forces Exeter's Rimmer to retire
- From the section Rugby Union
Carl Rimmer says he feels lucky to be healthy after being forced to retire because of a stroke.
The 32-year-old Exeter Chiefs prop collapsed during training three days after injuring an artery in his neck.
He played more than 100 games for the 2016-17 Premiership champions in six years at Sandy Park.
