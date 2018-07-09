NZ-born Thomas Gordon joins Glasgow as Kevin Bryce & James Malcolm re-sign

Thomas Gordon played for Currie Chieftains last season and spent time with Dave Rennie's Glasgow Warriors

Flanker Thomas Gordon has signed a year-long partnership contract with Glasgow Warriors, and will share his time between the professional team and BT Premiership side Currie Chieftains.

New Zealand-born Gordon, 21, qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and has been capped at under-20 level.

Meanwhile, Scotland front-row Kevin Bryce has rejoined Warriors on a short-term deal.

Hooker James Malcolm has also re-signed with Glasgow.

The trio's respective additions follow the capture of Australia scrum-half Nick Frisby on a two-year deal, with America back-row David Tameilau also bound for Scotstoun this summer.

Open-side and Scottish Rugby academy graduate Gordon, originally from Rotorua, trained with Dave Rennie's squad for much of last season while helping Currie reach the BT Premiership final.

"Tom is an exciting player and we were really impressed with his physicality and dynamism in training last year," said Jonathan Humphreys, Glasgow Warriors forwards coach.

"He has huge potential and will continue to learn and develop in our environment."

Bryce returns to the club after spending two years with inter-city rivals Edinburgh.

Kevin Bryce struggled to earn a regular starting berth at Edinburgh

The 29-year-old made just four substitute appearances for Richard Cockerill's men last term, and was loaned to Yorkshire Carnegie in the English Championship.

He has been mentored by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions hooker Colin Deans, and although he can play at prop, will predominantly compete with Malcolm, George Turner and Fraser Brown for the number two jersey.

Bryce, the elder brother of utility back Glenn Bryce, made 10 appearances for Glasgow during his first spell at Scotstoun, winning three Scotland caps, and featured during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Malcolm, alongside Bryce, has signed a short-term deal after his contract expired.

James Malcolm made seven appearances for Glasgow last season

The 23-year-old has played 25 times for Warriors, scoring three tries, and earned his maiden Scotland call-up last season.

"With Fraser Brown and George Turner away for this first pre-season block and Pat MacArthur retiring, James has come back in to add strength in depth to the hooker position," Humphreys added.

"I always preferred Kev as a hooker and he has a chance with us now to see if he can reach the high standards he achieved a few years ago when he was playing international rugby."