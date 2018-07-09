BBC Sport - Wayne Pivac: Scarlets head coach's 'huge honour' to be Wales coach
Pivac's 'huge honour' to be Wales coach
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wayne Pivac says he aims to continue the "strong work" of fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland, whom he will succeed as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup.
Scarlets head coach Pivac has signed a four-year deal with the Welsh Rugby Union to become the 23rd man to lead Wales.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired