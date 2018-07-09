BBC Sport - Wayne Pivac: Scarlets head coach's 'huge honour' to be Wales coach

Pivac's 'huge honour' to be Wales coach

Wayne Pivac says he aims to continue the "strong work" of fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland, whom he will succeed as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Scarlets head coach Pivac has signed a four-year deal with the Welsh Rugby Union to become the 23rd man to lead Wales.

