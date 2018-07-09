Warren Gatland's successor as Wales coach set to be named; Wayne Pivac tipped for job

Wayne Pivac is a former Fiji coach

Warren Gatland's successor as Wales coach is expected to be named on Monday, with Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac long touted for the job.

Gatland is stepping down after the 2019 World Cup.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies and chief executive Martyn Phillips are holding a scheduled news conference later.

Two more New Zealanders - Glasgow's Dave Rennie and Crusaders' Scott Robinson - have also been linked.

Previous incumbents Graham Henry and Steve Hansen went on to guide the All Blacks to World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

If he is appointed, it will be a return to international coaching for Pivac, who was Fiji boss for three years from 2004 to 2007.

He then returned to New Zealand with the Auckland provincial team and was initially appointed assistant to Scarlets coach Simon Easterby in May 2014.

But before the 2014-15 campaign began, Easterby left to become Ireland forwards coach and Pivac took charge.

His achievements include guiding Scarlets to the then Pro12 title in 2017 and being losing Pro14 finalists to Leinster last season.

Scarlets also reached the European Champions Cup semi-finals in 2017-18, again losing to Leinster in Dublin.