Cardiff Blues sign versatile forward Samu Manoa from Toulon

Samu Manoa has made 21 appearances for United States

Cardiff Blues have signed United States back-five forward Samu Manoa from French Top 14 club Toulon.

The powerful 33-year-old former Northampton player can play at lock or number eight.

He spent four seasons at Saints before joining Toulon in 2015 and will add experience to the squad at new coach John Mulvihill's disposal.

Wales lock Rory Thornton has already joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Ospreys.

Mulvihill regards Manoa as competition for the number eight jersey with Nick Williams.

"Samu is a big, physical man, who will compete with Nick for the number eight jersey and bring an abundance of experience to our pack," said Mulvihill.

"It is important we take some of the work-load off Nick and Samu will work in tandem with him, ensuing we have a real physical presence for the full 80 minutes.

"This is another significant signal of intent as we build towards the new season and a return to the Heineken Champions Cup."

Manoa joins USA captain Blaine Scully at the Arms Park.

"I'm looking forward to the next chapter and getting stuck in at Cardiff Blues," said Manoa.

"It is a great time to join."