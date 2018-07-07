Rachel Taylor: Ex-Wales captain becomes Colwyn Bay's first female head coach

Former Wales captain Rachel Taylor won 67 caps in the back-row or at lock

Former Wales captain Rachel Taylor has become Colwyn Bay's first female head coach.

The 35-year-old ex-forward will also coach RGC Women and continue her role as Welsh Rugby Union rugby coordinator.

The WRU believes Taylor, who won 67 caps for Wales, is the first female to coach a men's National League side.

"I wanted to take my coaching up another level this season... I'm hoping I'll learn a lot from men's rugby," Taylor said.

"I'm starting my Level 3 and the obvious choice would probably have been to simply coach RGC Women or a female side.

"But having spoken to male colleagues who said they'd learned a lot from coaching women, it will give me a whole new perspective on many areas of my coaching and player management.

"I'm also really looking forward to the challenge of having ownership of a team from start to finish, which is something I haven't done before."

Taylor will be aided at Colwyn Bay by assistant coaches Dan Lycett and Arthur Astbury, and fitness coach Mark Lewin.

Her first competitive match in charge will be the Division One North game away to Dolgellau on 1 September.