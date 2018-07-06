Henry Pyrgos: Edinburgh sign scrum-half from Glasgow Warriors

Henry Pyrgos (with ball) has ended an eight-year spell with Glasgow

Scrum-half Henry Pyrgos has left Glasgow Warriors to join Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Richard Cockerill's side, with scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne having left Edinburgh this summer.

Pyrgos has played 29 times for Scotland and spent eight years at Glasgow after turning professional.

"Winning the [Pro12] in 2015 was an incredible moment and one I'll always remember," Pyrgos told Edinburgh's website.

"I'm really excited by the opportunity to join Edinburgh. The club has a great playing squad and coaching team, so I'm looking forward to being part of it. I believe the club is a great place for me to continue to develop as a player."

The emergence of Ali Price and George Horne has limited Pyrgos' opportunities in recent times at Glasgow.

Hidalgo-Clyne left Edinburgh to join Welsh side Scarlets and Pyrgos will be competing for the number nine jersey at Edinburgh with Nathan Fowles, Sean Kennedy and Charlie Shiel.

"Henry is a proven leader and comes with bags of experience, which will add real strength in depth to our scrum-half group," said Cockerill.

"He's a winner and has captained Scotland, so it's great that he feels Edinburgh is a place where he can compete for further honours with both club and country."