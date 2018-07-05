Wing Tom James set for Cardiff Blues return after depression

Cardiff Blues wing Tom James has won 12 caps for Wales

Tom James has confirmed his return to rugby with Cardiff Blues after taking time off while the Wales wing was treated for depression.

The 31-year-old has not played professional rugby since 31 December 2017.

But James, who has won 12 Wales caps and scored two tries, says he has returned to the Welsh region.

"Looking forward to getting back on the horse tomorrow at Cardiff Blues!" James tweeted.

"Thanks to everyone for their support over the past six months."