Adam Batt: Jersey Reds sign former Doncaster forward

Adam Batt made seven league appearances for Doncaster Knights

Jersey Reds have signed former Doncaster forward Adam Batt.

The 23-year-old, who was born and brought up in New Zealand, can play at second row or back row.

Batt has had trials with the junior All Blacks and played for North Shore in his homeland, before moving to England in 2017 and joining the Knights.

"Adam made an impact when we last played Doncaster and I expect him to do the same now he's wearing a Reds' shirt," said boss Harvey Biljon.