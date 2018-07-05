Farai Mudariki: Worcester Warriors sign Zimbabwe international prop forward

Farai Mudariki has won nine Test caps for Zimbabwe

Worcester have made their 11th signing for the 2018-19 season by bringing in Zimbabwe prop forward Farai Mudariki from French side Stado Tarbes Pyrenees.

Mudariki, 23, is due to arrive at Sixways in August following the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile, Matti Williams, who can play at hooker or flanker, has signed a one-year contract extension at Sixways.

Academy pair Zac Xiourouppa and Justin Clegg have joined the first-team squad.

Prior to playing for third-tier side Stado Tarbes Pyrenees, Mudariki had two seasons with the Academy side of Top 14 club Castres.

Mudariki, who scored a try on his Zimbabwe debut against Madagascar in 2015, in a Rugby World Cup qualifier, will win his 10th cap this weekend against Tunisia.

Warriors signings for 2018-19

Backs: Scott van Breda, full-back (from Jersey Reds), Ashley Beck, centre (Ospreys), Francois Venter, centre (Cheetahs); Michael Heaney, scrum-half (Doncaster Knights); Jono Lance, fly-half (Queensland Reds), Duncan Weir, fly-half (Edinburgh).

Forwards: Callum Black, prop (Ulster); Cornell du Preez, back row (Edinburgh); Isaac Miller, hooker (London Scottish); Michael Fatialofa, lock (Hurricanes), Farai Mudariki. prop (Stado Tarbes Pyrenees).