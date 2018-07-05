Cardiff Blues sign Ospreys lock Rory Thornton on season-long loan

Once-capped Wales lock Rory Thornton missed most of 2017-18 through injury

Cardiff Blues have signed Ospreys second-row and Wales international Rory Thornton on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has made 59 appearances for Ospreys since his debut in 2014 and won his first Wales cap against Samoa in 2017.

The former Wales Under-20s captain missed the majority of last season after suffering a shoulder injury.

"I need to be playing rugby and Cardiff need a line-out forward so this is a great outcome for everyone," he said.

"It's a good move for me in the circumstances and I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the squad next week and preparing for an important season.

"I'm grateful to the Ospreys for supporting me like this and also to Cardiff Blues for giving me the opportunity."

Thornton joins John Mulvihill's side following the signings of Dmitri Arhip and Jason Harries.

"It's great to welcome a player of Rory's calibre to the Cardiff Blues," said Blues coach Mulvihill.

"I have met him a few times now and I've been impressed with his desire to play international rugby again.

"He will get his opportunity to do this playing at the Cardiff Blues.

"The support and cooperation by the WRU [Welsh Rugby Union], Cardiff Blues and the Ospreys shows Welsh rugby is heading down a path where their best players will get the opportunity to play every week at the highest level."