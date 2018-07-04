Tunisian Rugby Union says it 'strongly deplores' street sleeping by Zimbabwe

The players slept outside after complaining about the accommodation

The Tunisian Rugby Union has said it "strongly deplores" the "anti-sports and unethical actions" of Zimbabwe's national team after they slept on the streets before a World Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe said they were were unhappy with the poor standard of their hotel.

The Tunisian Rugby Union said Zimbabwe's actions did not reflect their "strong ties of friendship".

They added Zimbabwe "started complaining" as soon as they landed in the hosts' capital, Tunis.

"The head of the Zimbabwean delegation expressed reservations about the state of the bathroom in one of the rooms, the lack of a swimming pool and the low internet speed," the Tunisian union said in a statement.

"He started talking about leaving the hotel on the pretext that it is not decent enough for his team.

"He asked all the members of the delegation to take out their luggage, leave the hotel and spend the night outside on the ground."

Zimbabwe players were initially held up at the airport after the authorities said that they had to pay a visa fee of 20 euros ($23, £18) each.

The Tunisian union said the head of the Zimbabwe delegation "refused" to pay the fee despite Tunisia informing them in June it would be required.

Tunisia's statement added such visa procedures are "common" when travelling between African countries.

Tunisia are set to play the Sables in the latest round of Rugby Africa's Gold Cup competition on Saturday, the winner of which will automatically qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Zimbabwe are currently in fourth place and Tunisia are last in the six-team competition.