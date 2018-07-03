Ospreys hooker Sam Parry to miss start of season after surgery

Sam Parry
Parry signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Ospreys until 2020

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry will miss the start of the 2018-19 season after having surgery to repair a bicep he injured in pre-season training.

The 26-year-old from Haverfordwest had been set to return to action at the start of the new campaign having missed the end of last season with a chest injury.

But the latest setback could see Parry sidelined for another four months.

He has made 78 appearances for Ospreys since joining in the 2014-15 season.

