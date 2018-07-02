Zurabi Zhvania: Wasps sign Georgia prop from Stade Francais

Zhvania won the European Challenge Cup with Stade Francais in the 2016-17 season.

Premiership side Wasps have signed Georgia international prop Zurabi Zhvania ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old will arrive in Coventry after six seasons with Stade Francais, where he made 100 senior appearances for the Paris-based Top 14 outfit.

Since his Georgia debut in 2013, he has scored 10 tries in 34 games.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining Wasps and playing in the English Premiership over the next few seasons." Zhvania told the club website.

"I have big ambitions in the game and I believe I can achieve these with Wasps both at Premiership and European level."

Details about his contract with Wasps have not been disclosed.