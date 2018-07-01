Lyn Jones: Welshman expected to be next head coach of Russia

During his playing career Lyn Jones played for Neath RFC, Llanelli RFC and Treorchy RFC

Former Dragons and Ospreys boss Lyn Jones is expected to be appointed new head coach of Russia.

The 54-year-old, who won five caps for Wales as a flanker, has been working as a coaching consultant at Neath RFC.

A statement by the Russian rugby federation said there was a "unanimous decision to preliminarily approve his candidacy for the post of head coach".

Should Jones be appointed, he will hold the role once held by fellow former Welsh flanker Kingsley Jones.

The decision on whether or not to appoint Jones as new head coach will be made within 21 days.

Jones was most recently head coach of Namibian-based club Welwitschias, after previously taking charge of the Dragons, Ospreys and London Welsh.

Russia have qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, playing in Pool A alongside Scotland, Ireland, Japan and a play-off winner.