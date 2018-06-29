BBC Sport - Henry lucky to still be playing after 'terrifying' mini-stroke

Ulster and Ireland forward Chris Henry says he feels fortunate to still be playing professional rugby after the mini stroke he suffered four years ago.

Henry had to undergo surgery to repair a small hole in his heart after he became ill just hours before a Test against South Africa in November 2014.

The flanker is the first player to be granted a testimonial season by Ulster and hopes to raise awareness for the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.

